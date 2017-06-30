The Jamaican House of Representatives on Wednesday night passed the special crime zones Bill after to combat crime in that nation. Government and Opposition Members of Parliament reached an understanding after 18 amendments of the bill. The lawmakers found common ground on a number of the disputed issues after a debate in which Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips put forward very strong views on their positions. The debate followed the tabling of two separate reports, which presented conflicting positions, from a joint select committee of Parliament which met earlier this week to review the Bill

An inmate at the Bergen County Jail has been charged in the jailhouse attack that left the son of late reggae icon Peter Tosh in a coma since February, authorities said. Tosh’s son, Jawara McIntosh, 37, has brain damage and remains unresponsive in a hospital in Boston. Kyrie Charon Baum, 40, of Fort Lee, faces charges of aggravated assault and has since been indicted, according to the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office. Baum was being held in the jail on robbery and gun charges when he attacked McIntosh, the sheriff’s office said. Baum was housed in one of the jail’s general custody units when he allegedly attacked McIntosh in February, authorities said. The attack lasted less than 10 seconds, authorities said

The vibes of Jamaica’s leading nightclub of the 1970s and 1980s , Epiphany, will come alive in South Florida on Saturday July 1 at the Warehouse in Lauderdale. The event, titled Fete Days, will feature veteran selectors DJ Squeeze, Mark Swaby and Gregory Sproul.

And in Sports

Barbadian Darian King is knocking on the door of the major grand slam Wimbledon tennis competition. King, boosted his chances by beating Italy’s Lorenzo Giustino 6-4 6-0 in the first round of qualifiers for Wimbledon, but found the going a little more tough in the second. The Barbadian, had to fight from a set down to the United States’ Bradley Klahn, who dismissed him 6-3 and looked in the driver’s seat. However, King fought back gallantly to win the second set 6-1, and 6-4 in the third. King’s now has defeat Czech Republic’s Lukas Rosol, in the next round to advance further.

Here’s What’s Trending.

Aspects of the controversial travel ban introduced by a Donald Trump executive order earlier this year went into effect yesterday following the intervention of the US Supreme Court on Monday. The order now bans immigrants from six mostly Muslim countries unless they have family ties to people already living in the US., or ties to an entity like a workplace or university.

For Tomorrow’s weather forecast

It will be partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms likely in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties with a high of 90 and a low of 77 degrees.