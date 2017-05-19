Miami International Airport (MIA) workers recently made a special presentation to the Miami-Dade County Commission claiming Ultra Aviation — an MIA airline contractor for Avianca, LATAM and other international airlines — has violated the county’s Living Wage Ordinance by shorting workers thousands of dollars, and not providing healthcare coverage. Workers, including baggage handlers and lobby agents, are covered under the Living Wage Ordinance, which requires companies to pay $12.63 per hour with qualifying health insurance benefits, or $15.52 per hour without those benefits.

Trinidad and Tobago Minister of Tourism Shamfa Cudjoe has incurred a cell phone bill of $59,059 over a four-day-period- January 29 to February 3, this year. This was the claim of temporary United National Congress (UNC) Senator Christlyn Moore, who read out the bill in the Senate during a debate on the mid-term budget review last night. Moore referred to statements made by Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat about the need for everyone to “cut and contrive.”

Ceeka Willis won the City of Lauderhill and the Arts, Cultural and Talent (ACT) Boards second Annual Talent Competition held at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center on Wednesday night. Willis is a self-taught guitarist; who specializes in the acoustic soul genre and has been writing music for over 10 years. Her winning act was a solo titled “Wonderful”. She came out on top of 15 contestants.

And in sports

Trinidad and Tobago’s Kelly-Ann Baptiste clocked a season’s best 11.10 seconds to win a women’s 100 meters race at the Pure Athletics Elite Meet in Clermont, Florida, recently. Another Trinidad and Tobago track star, Machel Cedenio finished second in section one and third overall in the men’s 400 meters in 46.36 seconds. Jarrin Solomon was 10th fastest on the day with a 47.24 run

.Here’s what’s trending…

A passenger on an Air Canada flight from Jamaica to Toronto was arrested by Federal Agents after attempting to open the plane’s cabin door. Canadian national, 34-year-old Brandon Michael Courneyea, began behaving boisterously and started shouting at other passengers on the flight. Flight attendants tried to calm the frenzied man, but were unsuccessful. During the disturbance the man ran to the rear of the plane and attempted to open the exit door by pull down the door’s lever. He was eventually restrained by crew members and fellow passengers.

For Tomorrow’s weather forecast.

It will be partly cloudy with scattered showers in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties with a high of 89 and a low of 77. Today’s news was brought to you by the Florida Department of Health in Broward County, who encourages you to Protect Your Baby, Vaccinate On Time, Every Time. They remind you that Immunizations are SAFE, PROVEN PROTECTION. For more on these and other stories visit us at caribbeannationalweekly.com Make sure to pick your copy of Caribbean News weekly at your nearest Caribbean American outlet.