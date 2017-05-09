The opposition party in St Kitts and Nevis wants the head of Prime Minister, Dr Timothy Harris, on the chopping block. The leader of the St Kitts Nevis Labor Party (SKNLP), Dr Denzil Douglas, accused Harris of shielding a Chinese national resident in the twin-island federation. The Chinese citizen is wanted in China on financial charges. Douglas has demanded that Harris tender his resignation, while accusing the prime minister of rebuffing calls for cooperation with Interpol and China.

Despite their districts have some of the largest numbers Obamacare enrollees in the nation, Miami Republicans Reps. Carlos Curbelo and Mario Diaz-Balart were among US House Republicans who voted last week Thursday to pass the bill proposing the American Health Care Act, the Republicans controversial proposal to replace the Affordable Care Act. One the other hand, another Miami Republican, Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen voted against the bill.

In its final advisory on the activity at the volcano, known as Kick em’ Jenny, which began erupting last weekend, Grenada’s National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) said there had been no more earthquakes since just after midnight on Tuesday. Therefore, the episode appeared to be over. However, the agency noted in previous updates that the pattern of behaviour at the volcano has been changing and another episode of activity in the short-term should not be ruled out

And in sports

For the first time in its 15-year history, the Combined Islands won the City of Lauderhill International T20 Night Cricket Tournament. They lifted the Mayor’s Cup Saturday after defeating Jamaica by 32 runs.

Here’s what’s trending…

Former President Barack Obama urged Republicans to be guided by standards of ethics, integrity, and courage, not personal ambition and avarice as they debate the future of Obama’s signature healthcare legislation, Obamacare. Obama had refrained from weighing in on the bitter health care battle, but he broke his silence while accepting the Profile in Courage Award at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Sunday night.

For Tomorrow’s weather forecast.

It will be sunny in Miami-Dade and Broward counties and partly cloudy in Palm Beach county with a high of 90 and a low of 73.