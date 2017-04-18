Its Tuesday, April 18. We’re taking a look at some of the top stories that are making the news across your Caribbean-American community … Good Afternoon, you’re watching CNW90. The coverage today is brought to you by Grace Soups: Spice up your kitchen with Grace Soups today. Genuine Caribbean taste enjoyed worldwide!.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 rocked St. Kitts Nevis early Monday, but there were no reports of injuries or damage. The Trinidad-based Seismic Research Unit says the tremor was recorded at 1:23 am (local time) at a Latitude of 17.48 N, Longitude of 61.20 W at depth of 10 km. The Seismic Unit said the center was located 83 kilometers north east of St. John’s, Antigua; 141 Km north-north east of Point-Pitre, Guadeloupe and 171 km East of Basseterre, St. Kitts

South Florida’s public transit is not attracting the expected passenger support despite the region’s perpetual traffic congestion. Lower gas prices, taxi services like Uber and Lyft, relatively easy car payments is keeping commuters away from public transportation. The decline has been noted on county buses, Tri-Rail and Miami-Dade’s Metrorail.

Last week Jamaica’s Consul General Franz Hall greeted Jamaican nationals serving in elected office throughout the State of Florida at the Florida State Capitol, during a visit to the Florida State House of Representative in Tallahassee. Consul General Hall was among the several members of the Florida Caribbean Diplomatic Corp and elected officials participating at the 8th Annual Caribbean Day celebrations held from April 11 to 13th.

West Indies star batsman Chris Gayle was dropped for the second time in five matches as he struggles to regain form for Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore. Ahead of Sunday’s fixture against Rising Pune Supergiants Gayle was replaced by Australian Shane Watson, as the team looks to recover from a sputtering start to the competition. The team has won just one of its opening for fixtures. Watson however, failed miserably with the bat and ball as his team lost to the Delhi Daredevils.

A man who killed a 74-year-old man in Cleveland, Ohio and posted a video of the act on Facebook, is being hunted by the FBI and the Cleveland police. The video of the murderous act, was posted on the social media website on Easter Sunday, by a man identified as 37-year-old Steve Stephens. Stephens is believed to be either hiding out in Ohio or may have fled to Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana, or Michigan.

It will be partly cloudy with scattered showers in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties with a High of 82 degrees and a low of 70.

