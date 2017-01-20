Hello and welcome to CNW90.. Today is Inauguration day, Friday, January 20 and we’re taking a look at some of the top stories that are making the news across your Caribbean-American community here in South Florida.

The news today is brought to you by Grace Aloe, Aloe Vera Drink, Refreshingly Delicious.

Here are today’s top stories:

The city of Lauderhill police officers are still searching for a suspect in the execution style killing of 34-year-old Jamaican national Gary Wallock. According to police, Wallock was leaving The Lobster and Seafood Warehouse with a female counterpart when he was shot at close range by a lone suspect and pronounced dead after police and rescue teams arrived on the scene. Anyone with information on the attack or the getaway vehicle, a 2010 blue Nissan Altima with dark tints, is urged to call Crime stoppers.

It’s not too late to have a fitness filled weekend as the 18th Annual Miramar-Pines Rotary 5K and 10K event will be held this Sunday at the Corporate Pavilion of the Miramar Regional Park. The race begins at 8 a.m. with sign in and registration at 7 a.m. The family friendly event is presented by the Rotary Club of Miramar-Pines in collaboration with the City of Miramar. Proceeds collected will benefit the Miramar Police Athletic League, and the Pack-A-Sack Children’s Food Program as well as many other club projects.

Jamaican-Nigerian actress, Nikki Beharie, is hosting the ninth season of AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange which features new episodes each Monday now through February 15. This season of takes viewers on an eye-opening trip to the Caribbean with My Father’s Land, which premieres January 30 on the WORLD Channel.

In Sports:

CASA Kicks off its annual 2017 Soccer Super & Maters League season tomorrow with a special feature match at 6 p.m. pitting the Lauderhill Jrs. against Links FC from Orlando. And at 8:30 p.m. the Redforce FC will battle against the CASA all Stars. All games will be played at the Lauderhill Sports Park.

Now, here’s what’s trending:

President elect Trump was sworn in this afternoon as the 45th United States President at a ceremony held at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. President Trump will now take over control of the White House as commander in chief.

For this weekend’s weather forecast:

Highs in the mid 80s in Broward County with scattered storms Sunday. Highs of 80 in Miami-Dade, also seeing some rain on Sunday. For more information on these and other stories, visit us online at Caribbean nationalweekly.com. Make Sure to pick up your copy of the National Weekly at your nearest Caribbean American outlet.

Today’s news is brought to you by Grace Aloe. Aloe Vera drink, Refreshingly Delicious.”

This has been CNW90, I’m Jahlisa Harvey