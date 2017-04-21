After a six-month delay an election for a South-East USA Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board member is finally being organized. Reverend Horace Ward, the SE USA Electoral Officer for the Diaspora Advisory Board, in an interview with National Weekly, said logistical hitches related to assembling personnel for election machinery, is the reason for the six-month delay. Ward said the election was slated to be held in June and an Advisory Board member will be installed in time for the Jamaica Diaspora Conference to be held in Kingston, Jamaica in July.

On Wednesday Lauderhill firefighters presented a Caribbean-American woman, whose house was recently completely gutted by fire, with the keys to a new home. Nicola Taylor, who is pregnant, pleaded for help when the blaze destroyed her Lauderhill home. The firefighters on their own initiative came to her help by throwing a surprise baby shower for her at Station 57, and later presented her with keys to a new apartment, with deposit and the first three month’s rent paid.

Antigua and Barbuda’s newest political party – the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) was launched on Tuesday by ousted opposition legislator Joanne Massiah. With the launch, Massiah is the first woman in the country’s history to lead a political party. She was booted from the opposition United Progressive Party (UPP), earlier this year.

Jamaica is the 2017 champions of Carifta chess after seven rounds of play in the Championships which were held in the island recently. Jamaica last won the tournament in 2013, when the event was first staged in Jamaica.

Jamaican-born high jumper, Germaine Mason died early this morning following a motorcycle accident in Harbour View, Kingston. Mason, 34, was riding a CBR motorbike on the Florizel Glasspole Boulevard when he reportedly lost control of the bike and crashed. The accident occurred about 4:20 AM.

It will be mostly sunny in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties with a High of 86 degrees and a low of 68.