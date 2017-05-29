Former Opposition Leader McKeeva Bush will be the next premier of the Cayman Islands, after striking a deal with eight independent candidates who won seats in last week’s general election and announcing that his Cayman Democratic Party (CDP) would join forces with the incumbent People’s Progressive Movement (PPM) to form a new government. Bush, who served as premier from 2009 to 2012, heads the CDP which won only three of the 19 seats in the Legislative Assembly in last Wednesday’s polls.

Three Jamaicans are among six people now in United States Border Patrol custody, in connection with a suspected human smuggling case. The Jamaicans were nabbed along with an Israeli, a Jordanian, and another person who claimed to be a US citizen. They were on a 36-foot cabin cruiser, approximately 11 miles east of Fort Lauderdale, when they were intercepted by a Coast Guard vessel. During initial questioning, the vessel operator reported they had two people aboard, but the Coast Guard officials who had boarded the boat discovered four additional people on the cruiser.

Jamaica National Money Services (JNMS) celebrated its 20th Anniversary in South Florida with a service at the Merrell United Methodist Church yesterday. Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett, Broward Commissioner Dale Holness, State Rep Barrington Russell, Mayor of Lauderdale Lakes Hazelle Rogers were among the dignitaries in attendance. JNMS Regional Manager Carmen Bartlett led the Greetings on behalf of JNMS. Earl Jarrett, CEO and JN Group Chairman, gave official remarks, and JNMS team member Susan Palmer, motivated the audience with a ministry in song.

Jamaica’s Olympic champion, Elaine Thompson suffered her first defeat this season when she placed third in the women’s 200 metres at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugeneon on Saturday. Thompson, who won the sprint double at the Rio Olympics last Summer, clocked 21.98 seconds as American Tori Bowie won the race quite easily in 21.77 seconds. Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, the 400meters gold medalist in the 2016 Rio Olympics, finished second. Dutchwoman Dafne Schippers placed fourth, and American Allyson Felix was fifth.

The Trump White House is reportedly considering a major personnel shake-up, in response to the latest in a string of Russia-related scandals that have kept the administration on the defensive for weeks. Trump returned to the US from a nine-day international tour on Saturday – a day after the Washington Post reported that Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and senior aide, sought to set up secret “back channel” communications between Russia and the Trump presidential transition team in December 2016.

It will be mostly sunny in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties with a high of 91 and a low of 77.

