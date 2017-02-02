Happy Thursday everyone! Today is February 2. We’re taking a look at some of the top stories that are making the news across your Caribbean-American community right here in South Florida. Good Afternoon and welcome. You’re watching CNW90. The coverage today is brought to you by Grace Soups: Spice up your kitchen with Grace Soups today. Genuine Caribbean taste enjoyed worldwide!

South Florida authorities denied rumors trending on social media on Wednesday warning that immigration officials were rounding up immigrants in Miami Beach, Little Haiti and North Miami. The Twitter posts were accompanied by a photo of Homeland Security bus purported to be waiting to transport immigrants. Google image search revealed the same photo was used 2 years ago on conspiracy websites. The Miami Beach Police Department confirmed with the Dept. of Homeland security there was no such immigration operation underway.

An increasing number of Barbadian Muslims had their US visas revoked in recent weeks, associated with an upsurge in visa application denials, according to the secretary of the Barbados Muslim Association, Suleiman Bulbulia. He says he anticipates a difficult time for Barbados muslims to get US Visas following President Trumps recent immigration order. Bulbulia also said he wasn’t sure if any member of the Barbadian Muslim population came from any of the countries banned by the immigration order.

Federal prosecutors in the US has sentenced Jeragh Powell a 26-yr old Jamaican citizen to 41 months in prison for his role in a lottery scam that targeted elderly US victims. Powell admitted working with his wife and others to mail fake lottery prize notifications to the victims directing them to pay tens of thousands of dollars in fake fees and taxes to receive prize money and cars. Powell’s wife, Kimberly Powell is to be sentenced on February 23.

Former Wolmers Boys’ School goalkeeper Shamar Jemison, 19, has been selected by the Florida Memorial University football team. This was confirmed by FMU’s soccer coach Edil Payon. Jemison was selected as FMU’s goalkeeper from 35 candidates after impressing coaches during a one-week trial at the college.

Veteran NBC-TV African-American broadcaster Tamron Hall has abruptly resigned from the network after it canceled her 9:00 am week-day slot on the network to make room for former FOX broadcaster Megyn Kelly who was recently hired by NBC. Hall was co-host of the slot since 2014, and also hosted a daily one-hour talk show on MSNBC.

It will be partly cloudy in Broward County with a High of 78 degrees and a low of 67. It will also be partly cloudy in Miami-Dade, with a high of 80 and a low of 67 degrees. For more information on these and other stories, visit us online at Caribbean nationalweekly.com. Make Sure to pick up your copy of the National Weekly at your nearest Caribbean American outlet.

