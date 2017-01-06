We’re taking a look at some of the top stories that are making the news across your Caribbean-American community here in South Florida. Today is Friday, January 6th and for CNW90, I’m Jahlisa Harvey

The news today is brought to you by Grace Aloe, Aloe Vera Drink, Refreshingly Delicious.

Here are today’s top stories:

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said Wednesday that he expected “reason and common sense” to prevail as the Oilfield Workers Trade Union announced plans to stage a 90-day strike within the energy sector. The OWTU, which is seeking a 10 per cent wage hike for the workers, has rejected the company’s offer of a zero per cent hike over the period 2014 to 2017.

Join The City of Miramar on Thursday, January 12, as they host a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the 7th anniversary of the 2010 Earthquake in Haiti and Hurricane Matthew. The event will include a free concert and everyone is encouraged to bring a monetary donation along with any other items you may want to donate such as rubbing alcohol, antibiotic ointment and baby formula. The event will be held at the Miramar Regional Park from 6pm-9pm.

Jamaican reggae artist, Buju Banton may be released a year earlier than his 10-year mandatory sentence. The Federal Bureau of Prisons’ website is reporting the artist’s new release date from the McRae Correctional Facility is December 8, 2018.

In Sports:

In the Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 5th Place Playoff match, suriname beat Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 at the Ato Boldon Stadium on Wednesday night and will kick off against Haiti this evening at 6 p.m. Sunday will have Haiti versus Trinidad and Tobago at 5 p.m. The winner of the playoff will face the winner from the Central America 5th Place Playoff, to vie for a spot in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Now, here’s what’s trending:

New York Times has designated Kingston, Jamaica as one of the top 52 Best Places to Go in 2017 naming Kingston as number 24.

For TODAYS weather forecast:

Partly cloudy in Broward County with a high of 83 and a low of 71. Partly cloudy in Miami-Dade, with a high of 83 and a low of 73.

For more information on these and other stories, visit us online at

Caribbean national weekly.com.

Today’s news is brought to you by Grace Aloe. Aloe Vera drink, Refreshingly Delicious.”

This has been CNW90, I’m Jahlisa Harvey