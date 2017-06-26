A Jamaican man accused of deliberately infecting Canadian women with HIV has been extradited from Jamaica to Toronto, Canada for trial. The accused man, George Flowers, is charged with 12 counts of sexual assault. It is alleged that Flowers knowingly engaged in sexual intercourse with several women without disclosing his HIV status. Four women have brought cases against him. According to information released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in Jamaica, three of the four complainants subsequently contracted HIV. All the complainants swore in affidavits that they would not have had sexual intercourse with him had they known he was HIV positive.

Belize Prime Minister Dean Barrow has refused International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommendations to fix his country’s nagging economic woes, insisting his Government will stick to its own program. A team from the IMF recently wrapped up consultations with the Barrow administration, warning that public debt remains too high and further fiscal consolidation is needed. It proposed a series of corrective measures, including a hike in the General Sales Tax from 12.5 to 15 percent and the removal of tax exemptions, among other measures. However, Barrow flatly rejected the advice, insisting it’s not in the best interest of his country.

The Miramar Amphitheater at Regional Park will host a free concert celebrating its grand opening on Independence Day, July 4. The event will feature entertainers Kelly Price, Tavares, John Elefante of the band Kansas, France Joli, Wayne Wonder and Eddie Santiago. The amphitheater’s opening will feature a Kid’s Zone for children of all ages as well as a variety of contests, food and novelty vendors.

And in Sports

Jamaican high hurdler Omar Thomas lowered his world leading mark while winning the 110 meters hurdles at the Jamaican national athletics trials in Kingston. McLeod clocked 12.90 seconds in vivtory. Other winners included Jaheel Hyde in the 400 meters hurdles, double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson in the women’s 100 meters and Yohan Blake in the men’s equivalent.

Here’s What’s Trending.

The relatives of Jawara McIntosh, the son of Reggae icon Peter Tosh, are demanding answers following news he was beaten and has been in a coma for several months while incarcerated in a New Jersey prison. McIntosh, who performs under the name Tosh1, was sentenced to six months in prison after found with 64 pounds of marijuana in his car trunk. Prison authorities have blamed his injuries on an inmate.

For Tomorrow’s weather forecast

It will be partly cloudy with scattered showers likely in Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade Counties with a high of 90 and a low of 75 degrees. Today’s news was brought to you by the Florida Department of Health in Broward County, who encourages you to Protect Your Baby, Vaccinate On Time, Every Time. They remind you that Immunizations are SAFE, PROVEN PROTECTION. For more on these and other stories visit us at caribbeannationalweekly.com Make sure to pick your copy of Caribbean News weekly at your nearest Caribbean American outlet.