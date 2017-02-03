Happy Friday everyone! Today is February 3. We’re taking a look at some of the top stories that are making the news across your Caribbean-American community right here in South Florida.

Florida, Governor Rick Scott recently announced $25 million in state grants for further research into eliminating the Zika virus, and the development of a vaccine to counter the disease. The grants are being distributed among 10 Florida universities and research institutions. The largest grant of $13 million has been allocated to the University of Miami.

In an effort to counter a spate of rumors and misinformation circulating in South Florida’s Caribbean American community related to a recent US presidential executive order, Florida a number of immigration attorneys, have convened a Community Immigration Forum on Tuesday, February 7, at Holy Family Episcopal Church in Miami Gardens, to provide information and answer questions related to the executive order…

Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon told the nation’s Senate earlier this week that 128 TNT nationals have left that country and are involved in terrorist activities in foreign countries. Dillon said most of the nationals, 70 adults and 58 family members. left the country giving false information of their true destination.

In Sports

Jamaica’s 4 x 400 relay team that won the bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics had their medal upgraded to silver following the disqualification of the Russian team, that were originally the silver medalists. The Russians were disqualified because a team member was confirmed by the IOC to have tested positive for a banned substance. The Jamaican team consisted of Christine Day, Rosemarie Whyte, Shericka Williams and Novlene Williams-Mills.

Here’s What’s Trending

Haitian beauty Raquel Pelessier, who placed second in the recent Miss Universe Pageant visited the Haitian community in Miami yesterday. She said with her placement in the pageant comes a commitment to show South Florida and world how strong, resilient, and passionate Haitians are.

For tomorrows weather forecast

There will be scattered showers in Broward County with a High of 79 degrees and a low of 65. It will be sunny in Miami-Dade, with a high of 81 and a low of 69 degrees. For more information on these and other stories, visit us online at Caribbean nationalweekly.com. Make Sure to pick up your copy of the National Weekly at your nearest Caribbean American outlet.

This has been CNW90