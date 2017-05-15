A High Court Judge will on July 31 rule on the extradition proceedings initiated against former government minister and football official Jack Warner. Warner is wanted in the United States to face corruption allegations stemming from his time as vice-president of FIFA. High Court Judge James Aboud set the date after listening to submissions from Warner’s attorneys and those of the Office of the Attorney General at the Port of Spain High Court on Friday. Warner is questioning the procedure adopted by the Office of the Attorney General in signing off on the extradition request made in May 2015.

Olympians Usain Bolt and Michael Frater, along with former Reggae Boyz Ricardo ‘Bibi’ Gardner gave their support to the family of Olympian Germaine Mason at the grave digging in Portland, Jamaica on Friday. Mason who is a long-time friend of the trio, died recently in a motor cycle accident and will be laid to rest next Sunday at Grange Hill Portland after a funeral service in Kingston.

A Boynton Beach woman has been charged for the murder of her 11-month-old nephew. A grand jury returned an indictment of first degree murder and aggravated child abuse for the actions of Adeline Edwards, which caused the death of Kalobe Williams on December. 24th. Williams suffered blunt force trauma to the rear of his head, resulting in his death. After several interviews with detectives, Edwards admitted to hitting Williams numerous times on the night of December 23rd Williams died at Delray Medical Center early the next morning.

And in sports.

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson and Omar McLeod scored wins in their respective events in the Shangai Diamond League in China on Saturday. Double Olympic sprint champion, Thompson, continued in the rich vein of her early season form when she won the 100 meters going away from the field in a time of 10.78 seconds. High hurdler McLeod was also in good nick. He romped to victory in 13.09 despite a strong challenge from Spain’s Orlando Ortega. China’s Xie Wenjun was fourth while McLeod’s Jamaican compatriot Hansle Parchment placed fourth.

Here’s what’s trending…

Just 29 percent of Americans say they approve of President Donald Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, while 38 percent disapprove, according to results from a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. Another 32 percent of respondents don’t have enough to say on the matter. Yet among those who say they have read, seen or heard about the firing, 53 percent say they disapprove, versus 33 percent who approve.

For Today’s weather forecast.

It will be sunny in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties with a high of 90 and a low of 72. For more on these and other stories visit us at caribbeannationalweekly.com Make sure to pick your copy of Caribbean News weekly at your nearest Caribbean American outlet.

