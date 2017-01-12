Today is Thursday, January 12th and we’re taking a look at some of the top stories that are making the news across your Caribbean-American community here in South Florida. I’m Jahlisa Harvey and this is CNW90.

Here are today’s top stories:

The Guyana government says it has sent a medical team to three Amerindian areas amid reports of an outbreak of gastroenteritis. Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence said there were 58 cases of the infection in the three villages with the majority of patients being school children. The Ministry is awaiting the results of samples, so far there have been no fatalities.

According to reports five moderate US Republican Senators could delay the Republican intent to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Senators including Bob Corker of Tennessee, Rob Portman of Ohio, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska offered an amendment Monday night to the budget resolution that would extend the target date for the committees to write an Obamacare repeal bill to March 3 from the original January 27 date. Bloomberg Politics says they are concerned about having a suitable replacement for the Affordable Care Act should it be repealed.

This evening the Little Haiti Cultural Complex will commemorate the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. It will be the Complex’s fourth year hosting the honorary vigil, which will begin with a candle-lit procession at 4:30 p.m. from the Toussaint L’Ouverture monument on 62nd St. and N. Miami Avenue to the Cultural Complex’s courtyard. The vigil will immediately follow at 6.

In Sports:

The West Indies Cricket Board yesterday confirmed the appointment of former West Indies captain Jimmy Adams as its new director of cricket. The 49-year-old has replaced the controversial Englishman who did not seek a renewal of his contract. The Jamaican, who will be based in Antigua, officially started his new role Tuesday for a three-year contract.

Now, here’s what’s trending:

The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers about a recent recall of curry powder from the Blue Mountain, Jamaica Choice, Oriental, Grace and Ocho Rios brands. According to the FDA, the product was recalled due to lead contamination.

For Tomorrows weather forecast:

Partly cloudy in Broward County with a high of 76 and a low of 69. Partly cloudy in Miami-Dade, with a high of 77 and a low of 68. For more information on these and other stories, visit us online at Caribbean national weekly.com. Remember to pick up your copy of this week’s National Weekly at your nearest Caribbean American outlet.

This has been CNW90, I’m Jahlisa Harvey