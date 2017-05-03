Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Charles Fernandez minister says Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, and countries in LatinAmerica will speak in unison opposing plans by the United States to target theirnationals remitting funds to their home countries to help President Donald Trump fund a multi-billion dollar US-Mexico border wall. 25 Caribbean countries are among a number of countries are included in a plan being considered by the Trump administration to help fund the wall estimated to cost US$21.6 million, a major campaign promise of President Trump.

Nizam Mohammed, the son of a former Trinidad and Tobago police commissioner, was shot and killed Mondayat his home in the community of D’Abadie. The police report Mohammed, the son of Noor Kenny Mohammed, who served as police commissioner from 1996 to 1998, was killed during an armed invasion at his home. The police said that the victim’s firearms and other items were stolen from the house.

May is Haitian Heritage month and celebrations are underway here in South Florida, home to a huge Haitian population. Several cities are hosting events to honor the rich culture and heritage of the first Black republic. The City of North Miami launched its festivities Monday with an opening reception held at the MOCA Plaza. This year’s theme for the City’s celebration is “Nou Se Ayiti” which translates to “We Are Haiti”.

And in sports

The sentencing hearing for former CONCACAF president Jeffrey Webb has been delayed yet again by a United States court. The former FIFA vice president, who was scheduled to face the court on May 11 has had his sentencing delayed by three months and will now face his fate in June. Webb’s attorneys had originally asked for a six month delay, but that request was not granted. He has agreed to a plea bargain and faces up to 20 years behind bars.

Here’s what’s trending…

The Donald Trump administration is looking to wipe out the legacy of former first lady Michelle Obama, by undermining the child nutrition program she initiated. Sonny Perdue, President Trump’s new Agriculture secretary, announced he would loosen restrictions on federally funded school lunch programs that require schools to serve more whole grains, fresh fruits and vegetables to millions of children while limiting salt and fat. The nutrition program was part of Mrs. Obama’s well-known efforts to help children eat more healthy meals, and fight obesity.

For Tomorrow’s weather forecast.

It will be partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in Miami-Dade and Broward counties and partly cloudy in Palm Beach county with a high of 86 and a low of 73