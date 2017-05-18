Three Jamaican-Americans were recently nominated for the position of Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board Member representing Jamaicans residing in the Southern US. The nominees are: Orlando Attorney Wayne Golding, seeking reelection to the position he held since August 2014; Bevan “Duke” Earle, South Florida broadcaster, and Oliver Falloon Reid, South Florida realtor and former president of the Jamaica United Relief Association (JURA).

Elections for the board advisory member will be held) from May 23 to June 7,and the results announced on June 12.

Former Bahamian Prime Minister Perry Christie has resigned as leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) with immediate effect. Christie made the announcement late Monday while addressing a meeting of the party’s National General Council (NGC). The former Prime Minister, who suffered an agonizing defeat in last week’s general election, told members of the party that he tried his best.

The Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago has reportedly identified 10,000 potential cases of child abuse in the last two years. In some instances the Authority’s hotline may have received multiple reports of abuse regarding one child. The Authority said that to date, almost 8,000 cases are receiving attention and so far, over 3,000 investigations have been completed and more than 700 families have been counseled.

And in sports

The grandson of Reggae icon Bob Marley recently signed to play in the National Football League (NFL) with the Washington Redskins. The third generation Marley impressed during a rookie camp and was added to the Redskins’ roster on Tuesday. While in college, Marley, who plays defense and was an all-time leader with 50 tackles, went un-drafted. During his college career he racked up 319 tackles over all, six sacks and four interceptions in 49 games.

Here’s what’s trending…

Two US Senate committees, the Senate Intelligence Committee and the Senate Judicial Committee, are seeking memos former FBI Director James Comey wrote

related to whether President Donald Trump asked him to end an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn ties with Russia during the 2016 presidential

elections.

