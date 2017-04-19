Jamaican attorney at law, Jo-Anne Jackson-Stephens, is the recipient of the STEP Excellence Award for the highest score worldwide in the STEP Advanced Certificate in Company Law and Practice. Jackson-Stephens is a former Jamaican Independence Scholar and also holds a MBA from the University of Oxford where she graduated with Distinction, is an associate at Higgs and Johnson in the Cayman Islands since October 2015.

Panama’s CONCACAF World Cup qualifying campaign was dealt a savage blow after midfielder, Amilcar Henriquez, was gunned down in the country’s Colon province. Henriquez’ killing was confirmed by the Panamanian National Police. The police report that the 33-year-old midfielder was leaving his home when a gunman shot him several times. Another two people were wounded. Henriquez was taken to a nearby public hospital, where he died.

Florida International University has launched a new program that promises to pay 100% of tuition and fees for students who cannot afford college. The scholarship is called the Golden Promise. Students can take 30 credit hours a year and earn a bachelor’s degree in four years. Students must register full-time, take at least 12 hours per semester and must maintain a 2.0 GPA at the minimum. Eligible students must be, U.S. citizens or permanent residents, Florida residents and have an Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of $0 on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

In Sports

Jamaica once again underlined their dominance of the CARIFTA Games in Curacao by amassing 86 medals -39 gold, 28 silver and 19 bronze – in the three-day competition held between 15-17 April.

Here’s What’s Trending

The man dubbed the Facebook killer, Steve Stephens, committed suicide yesterday in Pennsylvania as cops closed in on him. Stephens, 37, sparked a multi-state manhunt after he shot and killed 74 year-old Robert Godwin seemingly at random on Sunday, recording the encounter on his phone and uploading the horrific video to Facebook.

For today’s weather forecast

It will be partly cloudy with isolated showers in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties with a High of 82 degrees and a low of 64.