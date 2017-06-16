Several Immigration Bills recently introduced into the US House of Representatives could result in mass deportations. The Enforcement Act H.R. 2406, Immigration and Customs Enforcement Authorization Act, introduced by Republican Bob Goodlatte and the Davis-Oliver Act, H.R. 2431, introduced by Republican Republican Raul Labrador, while purporting to secure and protect Americans from dangerous criminal Immigrants and “job stealers”, would among other things, criminalize “unlawful status”, making it a crime to be in the U.S. without current legal immigration status and also make drunk driving a deportable offense.

A Caribbean American ex-registered nurse in Brooklyn, New York has been convicted of hiring a hitman to murder her Jamaican-born husband in 2013 after having made two failed attempts at the victim’s life. The gunman was also convicted of murder. On Wednesday, it took a jury less than three hours to convict Alishia Noel-Murray, 29 — whose father, Andrew Noel, was born in Grenada, and mother, Pauline Noel, also a registered nurse, was born in Guyana — of having her husband, Omar Murray, 37, killed to cash in on a US$900,000 life insurance policy.

The People Profile awards will honor veteran actor/comedian Oliver Samuels with a lifetime achievement award during its annual event at the Bailey Hall in Broward County this Saturday, June 17. Awards will be also made to 14 other individuals including teachers, students, cosmetologists, broadcasters and sports personalities. There will be performances from Samuels, King Yellowman, Ity and Fancy, Papa Michigan and Tanto Metro and Devonte.

And in Sports

IAAF president Lord Sebastian Coe believes Usian Bolt could be hard pressed to keep his crown before he retires from the track after this summer’s London World Championships. The 30-year-old sprint legend vowed to retire from the sport later this year, following the London meet, where he will look to end his career undefeated in the 100 and 200 meter sprints. Coe said in London Bolt will be challenged as he’s a little bit older, but Bolt has an inestimable quality going for him. “He knows how to go through the rounds and he knows more about it than anybody else,” Coe said.

Here’s What’s Trending.

San Francisco police are trying to determine why a UPS driver shot and killed three co-workers before turning the gun on himself Wednesday at a sorting and delivery center in San Francisco. The gunman was wearing his brown UPS uniform when he opened fire during a morning meeting at a company warehouse. The victims were three male co-workers of the shooter ages 46, 50 and 56-year old respectively. Two other workers were als injured in the attack. Police said after killing and injuring his co-workers shot himself in the head.

For Tomorrow’s weather forecast

It will be mostly cloudy with showers likely in Broward Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties with a high of 88 and a low of 73 degrees.