The Trinidad and Tobago Parliament unanimously passed legislation late Saturday night to outlaw child marriage. A total of 35 members on the Government and Opposi­tion benches voted in favour of The Miscellaneous Provisions (Marriage) Bill, 2016—an act to amend the Marriage Act. The bill, which was first brought to Parliament in De­cember 2016, has been subject to extensive debate inside and outside the Parliament. The bill was passed without amendments, making the legal age for marriage in this country to be now 18.

Donald Trump is coming to South Florida to announce changes to the U.S. – Cuba policy. Trump is expected to travel to Miami on Friday, June 16, but details of the trip are still being finalized and the date could still be pushed back. It is believed Trump is preparing to tighten some of the changes former President Barack Obama made to improve diplomatic relations between the US and Cuba. The changes Trump could make include restricting doing business with the Cuban military and tourism related travel to Cuba.

The Caribbean American Teachers Association of Florida (CATAF) on Friday hosted an a free membership drive at Roun A Goosey Jamaican Restaurant in Miramar. Teachers networked and exchanged information about summer school and job opportunities and how teachers can continue to impact the lives of children at home and abroad. Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness, along with Teacher’s Union representatives and Broward School Board staff, addressed the educators.

2011 world sprint champion Yohan Blake, sped to 9.97 in the 100 meters at the Racers Grand Prix at the National stadium in Kingston on Saturday. Blake executed a quick start to speed away from the field. It was his second sub 10=second time of the season following his 9.97 seconds at the Jamaica Invitational meet in May. Trinidad and Tobago’s Kelly-Ann Baptiste won the women’s equivalent.

The world paid attention as the King of Sprint, Usain Bolt, said goodbye to his home fans in an emotional final race on home soil last Saturday evening. A host of dignitaries, including politicians, entertainers, and the top brass of track and field world were on hand at the National Stadium in Jamaica to witness the historic occasion. Hours before the starter’s gun signaled the first race of the evening long lines of traffic snaked towards the stadium as Jamaicans rushed to say farewell to their favorite son.. Bolt did not disappoint as he did just enough to pull away from the field and burst the tape in 10:03 seconds in his 100m race.

It will be mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties with a high of 88 and a low of 75.