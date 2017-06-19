The Jamaican Diaspora has contributed US$186,000 to the education sector for the period April 2016 to March 2017. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, made the revelation while speaking at a Jamaica Diaspora Day breakfast event held at the Jamaica National Financial Centre on Belmont Road in Kingston on Sunday. The event was held to commission a study on the economic value of the Diaspora, undertaken by the Caribbean Policy Research Institute (CaPRI) and the Jamaica Diaspora Institute (JDI). It was also part of activities to observe Diaspora Day celebrated locally and abroad on June 16.

Haiti has been hit by more tragedy. Although the impact was nowhere near the scale of the destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew last year, torrential rains left a trail of death and damage in the country. One person is reported dead and scores have been injured, including five in critical condition. The heavy downpours hammered Archaie, located north of the capital Port-au-Prince, triggering landslides. Several houses were destroyed. Officials reported that at least five residents were buried in a landslide, and rescue efforts are continuing in communities hard hit by the disaster.

The 21st American Black Film Festival (ABFF) is set to close its expansive schedule with a community event in partnership with the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), in tandem with Miami Film Month. The annual Community Day celebration took place on Sunday June 18 at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex The day included a film screenings and a panel discussion The ABFF Community Day provides the community of Miami the opportunity to view some of the best films that showcased at the festival. This year, the two feature films being highlighted are Step, courtesy of Fox Searchlight and Downsized, courtesy of TV One.

And in Sports

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson will return to the track at the Meeting de Paris returns to the Charléty Stadium on July 1, the French leg of the IAAF Diamond League will boast one of its best line-ups in recent years. Thompson, the Olympic 100m and 200m champion, will be competing in the shorter sprint event at the Charléty Stadium. The Jamaican, who sped to a world-leading 10.78 in Shanghai last month, will face Ivorian duo Murielle Ahouré and Marie-Josée Ta Lou. Jamaica’s world leading hurdler, Omar McLeod will also compete in the high hurdles.

Here’s What’s Trending.

The high-profile case accusing Bill Cosby of aggravated indecent assault ended in a mistrial Saturday after a Pennsylvania jury was unable to come to a unanimous decision. The outcome leaves one of America’s most recognized entertainers as well as his accusers without vindication, but prosecutors immediately announced they will retry the case. About an hour into the sixth day of deliberations, Judge Steven O’Neill declared that the jury of seven men and five women were hopelessly deadlocked in a legal battle closely watched by the public as well as dozens of women who have accused Cosby of similar misconduct in the past.

For Tomorrow’s weather forecast

It will be partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in Broward, Miami, and Palm Beach Counties with a high of 88 and a low of 77 degrees.