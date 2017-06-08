Jamaicans and the regional football fraternity are mourning the death of long-time president of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), Captain Horace Burrell. Burrell, 67. Burrell died in Florida on Tuesday, June 6, following being stricken with cancer during last year’s Gold Cup in the United States. He had been receiving treatment at the John Hopkins Cancer Treatment Center in Maryland. Glowing tributes for Burrell were expressed by Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Opposition Leader Dr. Peter Phillips, and former prime ministers Portia Simpson-Miller and Percival J. Patterson.

Torrential rain walloped South Florida forcing authorities to extend a flood watch across the region into Wednesday as the weather is poised to drench the area for the next few days. Flooding was reported in several areas, including the parking lot at Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise. Some areas of South Florida recorded record rain totals on Tuesday, with Plantation and Boca Raton reporting over 11 inches of rain while locations in Deerfield Beach and Coral Springs reporting just over 10 inches.

Two Miami-Dade County public high schools received a big anonymous donation Wednesday in memory of six-year-old King Carter from Miami. Cater was killed last year in a drive-by shooting. The $1 million donation is one of the largest in Miami-Dade County Public Schools history. The gift was made in hopes of saving the lives of teenagers in memory of the young boy. The donation will fund the King Carter Academy of Trade and Logistics, which will open this fall at Miami Northwestern Senior High School. It will also help develop the current program at Miami Central Senior High School.

And in Sports

Canada’s Andre De Grasse has thrown down the gauntlet before the world’s fastest man, Usain Bolt. De Grasse is being touted as one who could take over the reins from Bolt when the superstar retires after the London World Championships. He has stated his intention to beat Bolt before Bolt throws in his spikes and is aiming to accomplish this feat at the London games this summer.

Here’s What’s Trending.

2012 Olympic 400-meters champion Sanya Richards-Ross has revealed that she had an abortion the day before she left for the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing , China in 2008. The Jamaican-born Richards-Ross, made the revelation in her book ‘Chasing Grace’. Recognized as one of the world’s premier middle distance runners, Richards-Ross was however defeated in the quarter mile race in China by Great Britain’s Christine Ohuruogu and Jamaica’s Shericka Williams. She attributed her defeat to a hamstring injury. However, in her much anticipated book, Richards-Ross, now pregnant again, made the startling revelation.

For Tomorrow’s weather forecast

It will be mostly cloudy with showers likely in Broward and Palm Beach Counties and mostly cloudy with scattered showers in Miami-Dade, with a high of 90 and a low of 77 degrees.