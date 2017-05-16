For the first time in its history, female farm workers will participate in the Jamaican Overseas Agricultural Program in the United States. A group of 64 women will leave Jamaica in June for Gebbers Farms in Brewster, Washington. Labour Minister, Shahine Robinson, made the announcement during a ceremony at her office in Kingston, Jamaica’s capital, last week.

The chair of the Commonwealth Observer Group to the recently concluded general elections in the Bahamas, has commended the country for the peaceful and orderly manner in which they exercised their right to vote on May 3 in the advanced polls and on election day on May 10. Issuing the Group’s interim statement, the chair of the group, Hannah Tetteh said the overall conclusion was that the elections were peaceful and credible and the will of the people was decisively expressed with a high voter turnout

A Broward County judge ordered a female middle school teacher to stay away from children Friday after she was accused of raping a 15-year-old male student. According to an arrest report, the victim was a student in Pamela Stigger’s eighth-grade drama class during the 2015-16 school year. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said Stigger, 33, was caught in a sexual act with the student about 2 a.m. last Thursday while parked in her car in a Tamarac street. Deputies said they responded to the area after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle obstructing traffic on the road with no one in the front seats. Deputies said they saw Stigger and the boy in the back seat engaged in a sexual act.

Lauderdale Blazers Football Club pulled off a 2-1 victory over Lauderhill Juniors in the Cariibean American Soccer Association (CASA) Super League at the Broward Sports Park on Saturday. In the Masters League Lauderdale FC clobbered Rockers FC 4-1 while Chapel Trail pulled off a 1-0 win over Lion Masters.

Global sprint superstar Usain ‘Lightning’ Bolt has donated his gold and white limited edition Puma spikes in which he won the gold medal and broke the Olympic 100 meters record at the 2009 Berlin Olympics to raise money for charity. Bolt handed over the shoes to Lady Allen, wife of Jamaican Governor General Sir Patrick Allen. The shoes will be auctioned next month to raise money for the Issa Trust Foundation for which Lady Allen is the patron. The Foundation has been providing equipment, medical service and treatment for pediatric wards at hospitals across Jamaica.

It will be partly cloudy with scattered showers in Miami-Dade and Broward counties and partly cloudy in Palm Beach county with a high of 88 and a low of 73.