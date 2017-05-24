South Florida advocates for extension of Temporary Protective Status (TPS) to 58,000 Haitians living and working in the US, are critical of a six-month extension announced by the Trump administration on Monday. Broward Commissioner Dale Holness, who last week initiated a resolution in the Broward Commission seeking TPS extension for another 18 months from July, said the six-month extension seemed “grudgingly offered” and definitely cannot be supported. Florida Senator Daphne Campbell, a Haitian-American from Miami, described the extension as “a slap in the face.” Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was also critical of the scant extension.

The city of Montego Bay will on June 1-3 take center stage as host of the inaugural Jamaica International Exhibition (JIE) which will see some 70 buyers from 11 countries converging on the tourism capital. The international tradeshow, slated for the Montego Bay Convention Centre, is being billed as an opportunity for Jamaican business people to rub shoulders and interact within the setting of a global marketplace.

With oil prices rising to over $51 per barrel this week and Memorial Day Weekend approaching, gas prices are set to increase in South Florida again. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA) spokesperson Mark Jenkins, prices are expected to increase another 10 cents on average over the upcoming holidays. The average price of unleaded gas per gallon fluctuated from county to county in South Florida as of Monday. The average in Broward County was $2.36, similar to the national average; Miami-Dade County $2.37. In Palm Beach County, the average was highest at $2.42 per gallon.

And in sports

CASA All Stars drubbed FC Spartans from Palm Beach 4-2 to win the Hazelle Rogers Trophy at Lauderhill Sports Complex last Saturday. The match was part of annual Unifest celebrations which also featured netball matches. In the Caribbean American Soccer Association Masters League, South Florida Kickers played to a 0-0 draw with Rockers FC, Lauderdale FC beat Attackers FC 3-0 and Creekers Masters pulled off a 1-0 win over Oldtymers FC.

Here’s what’s trending…

Two of the Caribbean’s biggest sports stars — sprinter Usain Bolt and cricketer Chris Gayle — offered condolences to victims of Monday’s bombing in Manchester, England. The terrorist attack, which took place following an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena, left 22 persons dead and 59 injured.

Both stars took advantage of Twitter. Bolt tweeted: “Thoughts & prayers goes out to people of Manchester and all those who are affected.” While Gayle tweet, read. “Thoughts and prayers goes out to Manchester! #VerySad.”

For Tomorrow’s weather forecast.

It will be windy with thunderstorms likely in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties with a high of 90 and a low of 73. Today’s news was brought to you by the Florida Department of Health in Broward County, who encourages you to Protect Your Baby, Vaccinate On Time, Every Time. They remind you that Immunizations are SAFE, PROVEN PROTECTION. For more on these and other stories visit us at caribbeannationalweekly.com Make sure to pick your copy of Caribbean News weekly at your nearest Caribbean American outlet.