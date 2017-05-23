Following very strong coalition of appeals from national and local advocates, including Haitian-American entertainer Wyclif-Jean, the Trump administration has greed to extend Temporary Protective Status (TPS) for Haitians living in America for an additional 6-months from July 22, 2017. Over 50,000 Haitians living in the US have been granted TPS for successive periods, since the devastating 2010 earthquake, allowing them to live and work legally in the US. The current extension was scheduled to expire on July 22, which would have meant mass deportation of Haitians living in the US. Jean made his appeal at a performance on Haitian Flag Day last week in Little Haiti.

Guyanese attorney general and minister of legal affairs, Basil Williams, has repeated a call for a referendum on whether homosexual acts of intimacy should remain a criminal offence. Williams made the call as he gave an address to a joint reception hosted by the delegation of the European Union to Guyana and the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD), in observance of International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOT) reiterated the call for a referendum.

The Margate Middle School is the winner of the 2016/17 Vocabulary Bowl, earning a number one ranking across North America in the Middle School Championship. Margate Middle competed with over 38,000 schools in the United States and Canada, and mastered over 271,000 words to become the leading school in the Vocabulary.com challenge. Representatives from the competition sponsors, Vocabulary.com, will host a special awards ceremony to honor the school and students for this outstanding achievement. Officials will present a championship trophy and banner. In addition, the top 100 students will be awarded individual medals celebrating their achievement

Former World 100 meters champion Yohan Blake is satisfied with his performance at the Jamaica International Invitational meet on May 20. Blake, who was out of action for more than one year due to injury, signaled a return to form as he motored to victory in 9.93 seconds, ahead of Americans Ronnie Baker, who was second in 9.98 seconds, and Mike Rodgers who was third in 10.02. Blake took the lead at half way and won going away.

After serving time in a US prison on drug-related charges Jamaican artiste Busy Signal, has had his work permit to perform in the United States re-instated. Busy Signal will be performing at Groovin In The Park on June 25, promoters of the annual event have confirmed. Chris Roberts, CEO of the event, said the deejay has been granted a visa to perform in the United States. He joins Ken Boothe, Freddie McGregor, Tarrus Riley and R Kelly as headliners for ‘Groovin’ at Roy Wilkins Park in Queens, New York

It will be partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties with a high of 93 and a low of 75.