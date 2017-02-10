Happy Friday everyone! Today is February 10. We’re taking a look at some of the top stories that are making the news across your Caribbean-American community right here in South Florida.

The 9th US circuit court of appeals unanimously ruled on Thursday to maintain the suspension of the immigration ban against immigrants of 7 Muslim countries. The ban, strongly opposed by Caribbean-American and othr Florida immigrants, was implemented by an executive order issued by President Donald Trump two weeks ago. The ban was suspended by a Washington state judge last weekend. Following an appeal by the Trump administration, the federal court ruled against it.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, has announced a zero-tolerance approach towards criminal offenders in a bid to curb the increase in criminal activity in Jamaica. Speaking at a press conference at Jamaica House following a special meeting of his Cabinet, Holness said the main targets were those who committed crimes of domestic violence, sexual abuse of women and minors.

Popular Jamaican dancehall star Alkaline has been detained by the Jamaican police as a person of interest for the January 15 murder of Rohan Morris in Kingston.

Police say Morris was shot 15 times by gunmen at his home. Responding to the police call for him to come in for questioning Alkaline turned himself in yesterday accompanied by his attorney. He will undergo further questioning today.

In Sports

Rock Island FC defeated Creekers FC 5-4 at the Lauderhill Sports Park on Wednesday in the CASA Super League. This was the second successive defeat for Creekers FC who suffered a humiliating 6-0 defeat to Fort Lauderdale Juniors at the same venue days before. The Super League continues this Saturday with Team Haiti tackling Fort Lauderdale Juniors, and Plantation FC versus Lauderhill Lions.

Here’s What’s Trending

The Caribbean Heritage Organization (CHO) and the family of the late reggae legend Bob Marley has instituted the annual Robert Nesta Marley Humanitarian Award in recognition of individuals/entities making positive impact on society with their time, actions and dedication. The award will be made during the CHO Caribbean-American Heritage Month Salute to Hollywood and Excellence Awards gala held in Los Angeles in June,

For tomorrows weather forecast

It will be partly sunny in Broward County with a High of 76 degrees and a low of 65. It will also be partly sunny in Miami-Dade, with a high of 78 and a low of 65 degrees. For more information on these and other stories, visit us online at Caribbean nationalweekly.com. Make Sure to pick up your copy of the National Weekly at your nearest Caribbean American outlet.

Today’s coverage was brought to you by Grace Soups: Spice up your kitchen with Grace Soups today. Genuine Caribbean taste enjoyed worldwide!”

This has been CNW90, I’m ……………………..