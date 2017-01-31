Happy Tuesday everyone! Today is January 31. We’re taking a look at some of the top stories that are making the news across your Caribbean-American community right here in South Florida.

Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith is urging Jamaicans to remain calm in light of new immigration policies in the US. The minister says the Jamaican government is in contact with the US Embassy in Jamaica, and the US State Department through Jamaican Missions in the US. She said as soon as the Jamaican government is clear on the advice it can give to the public on any impact on the Jamaican community, it will do so. The minister assured Jamaicans the government is monitoring the situation closely in Jamaicans interest.

Caribbean-American US Congresswoman Yvette Clarke of New York City is actively expressing her opposition to President Trump’s executive order banning immigrants entering the USA from seven Muslim countries. She joined in protest at JFK airport, and held an emergency meeting with Brooklyn’s Muslim community, and expressed her commitment to work with Congressional Democrats to ensure the executive order is repealed.

St. Lucian Prime Minister Allen Chastanet says the United States Government had threatened St Lucia to accept nationals deported from the US, Chastanet told reporters that Castries was told that if it did not accept the deportees, travel visas for St. Lucians would be pulled. Chastanet says while he has indicated to Washington he is not pleased with the threat, he would honor the current system.

In Sports:

Jamaican and world ace sprinter Usain Bolt referring to the loss of his 2008 Olympic Games relay gold medal as a result of the confirmation of a positive, drug test finding for teammate, Nesta Carter, said he’s disappointed to lose the medal, but it won’t take away from what he has achieved throughout his career. He said the key thing was he won his individual events. Bolt ruled out extending his Olympics career to regain his ninth medal.

Here What’s Trending

A 93 year-old Nigerian Muslim died recently in Nigeria leaving 86 wives and 176 children. Ordered by a court last year to divorce 82 of his wives, and keep four in accordance with Islam, he refused saying he had broken no law.

For tomorrows weather forecast:

It will be partly cloudy in Broward County with a High of 76 degrees and a low of 64. It will also be partly cloudy in Miami-Dade, with a high of 76 and a low of 63 degrees. For more information on these and other stories, visit us online at Caribbean nationalweekly.com. Make Sure to pick up your copy of the National Weekly at your nearest Caribbean American outlet.

Today’s coverage was brought to you by Grace Soups: Spice up your kitchen with Grace Soups today. Genuine Caribbean taste enjoyed worldwide!”

This has been CNW90.