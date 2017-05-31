Six Caribbean nationals – three Bahamians, two Jamaicans and one Guyanese – were taken into custody over the weekend after a boat with 750 pounds of marijuana was intercepted by the United States Coast Guard. Officials said a Coast Guard cutter conducted a safety boarding of a 35-foot sport fisher approximately 11 miles east of Boca Raton, Florida. As the cutter crew came alongside the vessel, they saw a package being thrown overboard. It was later recovered. The crew discovered an additional 17 bales and three packages aboard the vessel, and seized approximately 750 pounds of marijuana.

The Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) in St Lucia has appealed to the public not to rush to judgment following the recent arrest of two pastors. Executive Secretary of the St. Lucia Mission of Seventh Day Adventists, Pastor Roger Stephen, who made the comment at recent press conference however said that the church will not condone sin or wrongdoing. During the press conference, Stephen did not accept questions from reporters due to what he said are “untrue reports” about the case in which the pastors have been charged with indecent assault and unlawful sexual connection.

The Florida Bar Elder Law Section has elected Jamaican born attorney, Collett P. Small as their new chairperson. Small, the first woman of color and of Jamaican heritage, is scheduled to be installed this June at the swearing in ceremony in Boca Raton. Small, a resident of Weston, has been practicing law for 12 years. She is a Board Certified Elder Law Specialist and is one of only 105 attorneys in the State who are certified in Elder Law

And in Sports

Olympic 400 meters champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas staked a claim for the women’s 200 meters crown at 2017 London World Championships with a sizzling run at Saturday’s Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon. Miller-Uibo, smashed the Bahamian 200 meters record after chasing American Torie Bowie to the line. Bowie clocked a personal best of 21.77, the fastest time in the world this year, ahead of Miller-Uibo (21.91) and Jamaican 200 meters Olympic champion Elaine Thompson, third in 21.98. Miller-Uibo’s new mark erased her national record of 22.05 set in June last year at the Racers Grand Prix meet in Kingston

Here’s What’s Trending

Former Panamanian military commander, General Manuel Noriega has died at age-83. Panama’s President Juan Carlos Varela announced Noriega’s death via Twitter. And while the cause of death wasn’t immediately reported, Noriega had recently been dealing with complications from brain surgery. In March, it was reported that he was in a coma. At the time of his death in a Panama City hospital, Noriega was serving a prison sentence for corruption and having his opponents killed.

It will be partly cloudy with scattered showers in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties, with a high of 91 and a low of 77 degrees.