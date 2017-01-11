Today is Wednesday, January 11th and we’re taking a look at some of the top stories that are making the news across your Caribbean-American community here in South Florida. I’m Jahlisa Harvey and this is CNW90.

The news today is brought to you by Grace Aloe, Aloe Vera Drink, Refreshingly Delicious.

Here are today’s top stories:

The Western Children’s Hospital in Jamaica is set to become a reality with the official signing of an agreement between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Government of Jamaica. The agreement was signed at the office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade in Kingston, Jamaica. Currently, the Bustamante Hospital in Kingston is the only hospital for children in Jamaica to receive pediatric treatment and care.

The FIFA Council has unanimously decided to expand the FIFA World Cup to a 48-team competition for the 2026 tournament adding 16 extra nations. This expansion will result in an 80 match tournament rather than 64. The new format will keep the current 32-day tournament.

A new exhibit in Washington has captured the Haitian Revolution in silkscreen prints with focus on Toussaint L’Ouverture, the Haitian ex-slave-turned -general who led a revolution that freed Haiti from French control. The exhibit is being held at the Phillips Collection in Northwest Washington and is titled ‘To Haiti Let Us Go’.

In Sports:

USA cricket captain Steven Taylor has been named in the Jamaica Tallawah’s 14-man squad for the West Indies Cricket Board Super50 tournament beginning January 24. Taylor who is from Florida, is contracted with Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League is expected to be an integral part as a returning member of this year’s team.

Now, here’s what’s trending:

According to the Dangerous by Design report released by Smart Growth America, several Florida metropolitan communities in the top “most dangerous communities for pedestrians”. Fort Myers area is first, followed by Palm Bay and Orlando. The Miami – Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach area is ranked 11th.

For Tomorrows weather forecast:

Partly cloudy in Broward County with a high of 78 and a low of 68. Partly cloudy in Miami-Dade, with a high of 77 and a low of 69.

For more information on these and other stories, visit us online at

Caribbean national weekly.com. Remember to pick up your copy of this week’s National Weekly at your nearest Carribean American outet.

Today’s news is brought to you by Grace Aloe. Aloe Vera drink, Refreshingly Delicious.”

This has been CNW90, I’m Jahlisa Harvey