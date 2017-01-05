We’re taking a look at some of the top stories that are making the news across your Caribbean-American community here in South Florida. Today is Thursday, January 5th and for CNW90, I’m Jahlisa Harvey

Here are today’s top stories:

The U.S. is looking to use Bahamian sand as a resource to help fix Florida’s eroding coastline. The Water Resources Development Act recently authorized the Army Corps of Engineers “to study the potential of using foreign sand to widen shorelines and protect coasts from hurricanes”. In recent years, Miami-Dade County and Broward Country have used dredged sand to restore their coastlines but those resources have been exhausted and are now looking outside its borders.

Waste Management has contributed $50,000 to two South Florida charities — the Sant La Haitian Neighborhood Center in Miami and Food For The Poor in Coconut Creek to support relief and rebuilding efforts in Haiti following Hurricane Matthew. Hurricane Matthew struck Haiti on October 4 last year as a Category 4 hurricane, leaving a death toll of more than 1,000 people.

Democrat Kamala Harris was officially sworn in by Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday morning as California’s newest U.S. Senator. She has taken her place in history as the state of California’s first Black female Senator and only the second Black woman to elected to the U.S. Senate.

In Sports:

The Jamaica Amateur Gymnastics Association is optimistic that gymnasts will begin the year on a high when they spring into competition at the United Winterfest championships in Maryland. The 18-member Junior Development team, which has been reduced to 16 will depart the island for the three-day championships starting tomorrow and running through to January 8.

Now, here’s what’s trending:

After the hit of weak holiday sales, Macy’s said Wednesday it will close 68 stores and cut an additional 6,200 positions. Out of the some 700 stores in total, nine closings had been previously announced and three locations have already shut down.

For TODAYS weather forecast:

Mostly sunny in Broward County with a high of 82 and a low of 58. Mostley sunny in Miami-Dade, with a high of 80 and a low of 61.

This has been CNW90, I’m Jahlisa Harvey