Today is Monday the 16th and we're taking a look at some of the top stories that are making the news across your Caribbean-American community here in South Florida. I'm Jahlisa Harvey and this is CNW90.

Here are today’s top stories:

The University of Miami School of Law will be launching an interdisciplinary course on Black Lives Matter. The course will examine issues such as policing and criminal justice, comparative inquiry regarding race and identity, and theories of social movements. Experts from UM will be joined by nationally authorities.

Two new tropical mosquitos capable of carrying viruses dangerous to humans have been discovered in Homestead and Florida City. Officials believe that the mosquitos may have arrived on plants and will grow in numbers.

Trinidad and Tobago soca star, Machel Montano, was honored for his work in his 2016 film, Bazodee, at the opening of the inaugural Barbados Independent Film Festival on Wednesday night. In accepting the award from U.S actor and screenwriter Stephen Lang, Montano said it was time for the world to learn of the stories in the Caribbean and urged young people to take advantage of technology.

In Sports:

Less than two months after being fired as national coach, Trinidad and Tobago men’s senior squad want Stephen Hart to be reinstated. Last week, the team’s current coach, Belgian Tom Saintfiet resigned after only five weeks and four games in charge.

Now, here’s what’s trending:

Caribbean American Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke has joined several United States Congressional representatives in planning to boycott Donald Trump’s inauguration as US President on Friday. This comes in the wake of Trump’s attack on US civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis.

Cloudy in Broward County with a high of 70 and a low of 60. Mostly cloudy in Miami-Dade, with a high of 70 and a low of 60.

This has been CNW90, I’m Jahlisa Harvey