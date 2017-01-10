Today is Tuesday, January 10th and we’re taking a look at some of the top stories that are making the news across your Caribbean-American community here in South Florida. I’m Jahlisa Harvey and this is CNW90.

Here are today’s top stories:

Luggage and personal items of several Caribbean-Americans who either flew into the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport just prior to or after the January 6 tragic shooting at that airport were among some 23,000 thousand pieces of luggage and personal items abandoned at the airport in the shooting’s aftermath. Airport authorities are working to return these items to their owners categorizing luggage by: Items Identified with an Airline or Identification Tag, Items with Owner Identification, Items with No Apparent Owner. People with misplaced luggage and other personal items can call 866-435-9355.

Jamaican health authorities are warning nationals to take preventive medication to deal with malaria before traveling overseas. The island recorded 2 imported cases of malaria, with the first case confirmed on January 5 and the second reported by a private lab on January 6.

The Jamaica Musical Theatre Company is set to present ‘The Wiz’ which originally had an all-black cast featuring Diana Ross and Michael Jackson. The play will be a part of the Jamaica Junior Theatre’s 2017 production at the Philip Sherlock Centre for the Creative Arts at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus. Production dates for The Wiz will run until February 19.

In Sports:

Darren Bravo has been dropped from the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force squad for the Regional Super50, pending the outcome of a West Indies Cricket Board meeting. Bravo was sent home ahead of the Tri-Nations Series in Zimbabwe over a controversial tweet he posted calling board president, Dave Cameron, a “big idiot.” He has not played a match since.

Now, here’s what’s trending:

Law enforcement in South Florida is on the lookout for Markeith Loyd who shot African-American officer Master Sergeant Debra Clayton yesterday in Orlando. After killing officer Loyd escaped and is still on the run.

For Tomorrows weather forecast:

Partly cloudy in Broward County with a high of 77 and a low of 67. Partly cloudy in Miami-Dade, with a high of 76 and a low of 69.

For more information on these and other stories, visit us online at

Caribbean national weekly.com. Remember to pick up your copy of this week’s National Weekly at your nearest Caribbean American outlet.

This has been CNW90