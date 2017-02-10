Whitmore drop Holness, Powell for Honduras friendly

Coach of the Reggae Boyz, Theodore Whitmore on Wednesday named a 20-man roster for an international friendly against Honduras.

Missing from the squad which fell to a 1-0 defeat to the USA, are Omar Holness and Alvas Powell, who will be replaced by midfielders Fabian Grant and Andre Lewis.

The match will be played February 16 at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA.

Despite the loss to the US Whitmore was confident of an improved showing by the Jamaican team.

“The good thing is that we have a platform to build on going forward and based on what we have seen, the future looks bright where this team is concerned and I can definitely see us improving as we look to take on Honduras,” he said.

Also included in the squad is defender Kemar ‘Taxi’ Lawrence, who plays for the 2016/17 Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinalist New York Red Bulls.

Five players have been selected from the country’s champion club team, Montego Bay United, including forward Owayne Gordon and schoolboy Jordaine Fletcher.

Jamaica is preparing for the 2016/17 Scotiabank Caribbean Football Union Men’s Caribbean Cup finals in June and the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup in July.

The full squad reads:

GOALKEEPERS: Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union/USA), Ryan Thompson (no club)

DEFENDERS: Sergio Campbell (no club), Oniel Fisher (Seattle Sounders/USA), Rosario Harriott (Harbour View FC), Kevon Lambert (Montego Bay United), Kemar Lawrence (New York Red Bulls/USA), Damion Lowe (Tampa Bay Rowdies/USA), Ladale Ritchie (Montego Bay United)

MIDFIELDERS: Dwayne Ambursley (Montego Bay United), Michael Binns (Portmore United), Ewan Grandison (Portmore United), Fabian Grant (Harbour View), Andre Lewis (Portland Timbers 2/USA), Je-Vaughn Watson (New England Revolution)

FORWARDS: Cory Burke (Bethlehem Steel FC/USA), Jourdaine Fletcher (Montego Bay United), Owayne Gordon (Montego Bay United), Shamar Nicholson (Boys’ Town), Romario Williams (Atlanta United FC/USA)