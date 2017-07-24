UWI appoints dean to new Faculty of Sport

The University of the West Indies (UWI) has appointed a dean to its new Faculty of Sport.

The UWI said Dr. Akshai Mansingh who will be appointed effective August 1, will be responsible for the faculty’s overall academic and administrative management, including its financial affairs.

Mansingh will also be expected to represent the faculty on all relevant campus and university boards and committees as well as with external stakeholders.

Former UWI graduate

A former UWI graduate, Mansingh has been a lecturer in the Department of Surgery, Sports Medicine in Radiology, Anaesthetics and Intensive Care at the UWI’s Mona campus for the past 10 years.

He is also a consultant orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine physician.

UWI says through this new faculty, it aims to ensure the enhancement of the sporting excellence which characterizes the Caribbean.

The university plans to build upon this reputation to become an internationally recognized teaching, research and training center in sport and sports-related disciplines.

Faculty specifics

The sports faculty will become operational in the 2017-2018 academic year. It will offer certificate, bachelor and master’s degrees in Sports Business, Sports Management, Sports Science and the Art and Science of Coaching.

Operations will be fully implemented with the appointment of the new dean. Vice-Chancellor, Hilary Beckles refers to the establishment of the Faulty of Sports as, “A seminal moment for our university and its region.”

“We are fortunate to have in Dr. Mansingh, a colleague who possesses the ability to lead this new initiative on multiple fronts—teaching and research, industry partnerships, and professional development. “Students, entrepreneurs, professionals, and athletes will find in him a competent and charismatic leader,” said Beckles.

The official launch of the Faculty of Sport takes place on Wednesday, July 26 at the UWI Regional Headquarters at Mona, Jamaica.