Sumfest Named Among the Best

The July 16-22 festival is named among “The Top 36 Global Festivals We’re Most Excited For In 2017”. Sumfest, which will be held in the tourist resort of Montego Bay, makes the cut alongside major events from Europe and the United States. According to FlightNetwork, “Reggae lovers will also find themselves in paradise.”

The 25th Reggae Sumfest gets underway with a beach party. A series of other parties (including a cruise)leads to the live shows on July 21-22 which are headlined by a number of dancehall acts such as Alkaline, Mavado, Aidonia, Beenie Man and Bounty Killer.

Reggae Sumfest was started in 1993 by Jamaicans Robert Russell and Johnny Gourzong, and a dedicated group of Montego Bay business and cultural interests after another popular festival Reggae Sunsplash left Montego Bay. Reggae Sumfest has thrived through decades, incorporating performances from some of the biggest foreign stars in music, with an emphasis on Jamaican and International stars of Reggae and Dancehall.

Besides being the largest music festival in Jamaica, the festival is truly the most authentic Reggae and Dancehall Festival in the world.

For 2017, Bogdanovich and DownSound are joint sponsors of Sumfest with Heineken / Red Stripe. This year’s festival will also again feature cutting-edge HD Broadcast and 360° live streaming highly promoted and distributed on multiple platforms all over the world. Bogdanovich and DownSound also partnered up with the Jamaica Tourist Board to promote Reggae Sumfest all over the world. This is the first year that Reggae Sumfest is launching an international online ticketing platform with global ticketing. The organizers of the festival say, “The mission of making Reggae Sumfest a high-value International Property providing an authentic Jamaican musical and cultural experience to the world seems to be well on its way around the world.”

Other festivals named in FlightNetwork’s 36 are the Erlanger Bergkirchweih In Bavaria, Germany which celebrates its 262nd anniversary; Ireland’s Cork Harbour Festival; Poland’s Oldtown Festival; Great South Bay Music Festival in Long Island, New York, and Farmfest in the United Kingdom.

Copyright 2017 – Caribbean National Weekly News