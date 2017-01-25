St Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival cancelled, indefinitely

The Eastern Caribbean island is calling it quits with their 25-year-old festival known for bringing visitors from all around the world. Prime Minister Allan Chastanet announced that the festival has been cancelled because of the $14 million price tag associated with the preparation and execution of the event.

Chastanet said that the cost for the two-week affair was too much. Never fear, the event is set to be replaced by a Summer Festival including a series of events that will include music, food and art activities. The Summer shin-dig will begin in May with a Jazz Week and feature an expanded St Lucia Carnival.