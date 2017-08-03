Special Honor for Former Jamaican PM at Grand Gala

One of Jamaica’s former Prime Ministers, Edward Seaga – the only surviving member of the committee that established the constitution of independent Jamaica, will be honored at this year’s Jamaica 55 Grand Gala on Independence Day – August 6.

According to Olivia ‘Babsy” Grange, the Minister of Culture and Entertainment, it is time for the nation to honor Seaga “for his indisputable legacy in creating this cultural milestone anniversary year.”

Grange described Seaga, Jamaica’s 5th Prime Minister as “the father of the Jamaica Festival” noting that he designed the Festival program “to bring us closer to our roots.”

“As a nation, we will say thank you again to former Prime Minister Seaga, the father of the Jamaica Festival, for this commemorative activity which continues to assist the growth and development of our country,” said Minister Grange.

Seaga was elected as prime minister in 1980, when he led the Jamaica Labor Party in a general election victory over the People’s national Party led by former Prime Minister Michael Manley. He was reelected in 1983, but lost to Manley and the PNP in 1989.

The Boston, US born, Jamaican raised leader had a keen interest in Jamaican culture long before his tenure as prime minister, and after. He placed special interest of the development of Jamaican music, folk and popular, and was himself a record producer. He was particularly interested in placing emphasis on the development of the Jamaican culture through the nation’s schools. He developed the Jamaican Festival not only as a show case of the eclectic Jamaican culture during the annual Jamaica Independence celebrations. For Seaga, Festival was a movement to acquainting Jamaican youth with their cultural roots. His focus was on Jamaican dance, music, speech, drama, cuisine, and folklore.

The Jamaica 55 Independence Grand Gala will take place at the National Stadium on Independence Day.