Preparing Students for a Healthy School Year

Jessie Trice Community Health Center, Inc. (JTCHC) has partnered with the Urban League of Greater Miami to provide students in the Liberty City area of Miami-Dade County with free immunizations, screenings and oral health education, in preparation for the upcoming school year.

First of Many

“This initiative is the first of many taking place this summer to ensure students throughout Miami-Dade County are healthy and ready for the new school year,” says Annie Neasman, President & CEO of JTCHC.

“Ensuring a healthy community is our obligation. We are happy to have such great community partners like the Urban League, Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Borinquen Medical Centers. It is because of their continued support that we are able to properly serve our communities.”

Upcoming dates for student immunizations and health screenings include:

Charles Drew K-8 Center

July 31st and August 1st

1775 NW 60th St.

Miami, FL 33142

8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

“Every year, students are required to have proper immunizations before entering school,” says T. Willard Fair, President and CEO, Urban League of Greater Miami, Inc. “We encourage parents to take advantage of this opportunity and prepare their children for a healthy school year.”

JTCHC

The Jessie Trice Community Health Center, Inc. is a Florida 501(c)3, not-for-profit, Federally Qualified Health Center. It has been serving Miami-Dade County since 1967. A community mainstay, JTCHC owns and/or operates fifty-four (54) facilities. There are eleven (11) Comprehensive Primary Care centers, including a women’s substance use residential program; forty (40) school-based locations and two (2) university centers.

JTCHC’s multicultural, multilingual, and multidisciplinary staff serves a diverse population of over 47,000 patients who make more than 187,000 visits annually.

Urban League of Greater Miami

Since 1943, the Urban League of Greater Miami has been working to improve the lives of Black people, by emphasizing education, economic self-sufficiency, and strong families. Its mission is to enable black children to reach their fullest potential and their parents to exercise their rights and assume their responsibilities as adults.