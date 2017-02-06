Portia Simpson Miller to step down on April 2

Peter Phillips set to succeed outgoing party president

People’s National Party (PNP) President, Portia Simpson Miller, is to step down as party president on April 2.

The sate is a week after the PNP hosts a special delegates’ conference to choose its new president.

On Sunday Simpson Miller announced at a meeting of the party’s National Executive Council in Manchester, that she will submit her resignation as Opposition Leader to Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, after her March 16 contribution to the Budget Debate in Parliament.

Simpson Miller served as party President for 11 years and as Prime Minister twice

Dr Peter Phillips is expected to succeed her as PNP President and Opposition Leader, with only the requirement of securing at least 50 per cent of the PNP delegates to affirm his presidency.

No one has challenged Phillips for the post of president. He was defeated twice by Simpson Miller when he challenged her for the leadership of the party.