Popular Caribbean soda, Chubby, now available online

Trinidad and Tobago beverage manufacturer SMJ, the largest manufacturer of non-alcoholic drinks in the English speaking Caribbean, is making it easier for consumers to get one of the company’s flagship the sodas, Chubby by making it available for purchase online at Amazon.com.

The company said it was the right move for the drink which is already a hit in supermarkets across the Caribbean, the United States, and Canada.

“Through the past 26 years, Chubby has become a global success and is also a beloved drink of children around the world,” Eesa Mohammed, vice president of marketing for SMJ, told the Trinidad Guardian. “Our move to an online platform as large as Amazon.com helps us to fill the sizeable demand for Chubby soft drinks throughout the USA, making it easier for customers to purchase Chubby and have it conveniently delivered directly to their homes.”

Chubby is already available on five continents, and within the United States it can be found in stores like Walgreens, Rite Aid, Publix and other large retail chain-stores.