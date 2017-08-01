People’s National Party divided?

Antoinette Jackson is a Jamaican who now lives in South Florida. She makes no bones about being a die-hard supporter of the People’s National Party (PNP) in her homeland.

On Sunday evening as news broke that former Kingston Mayor Angela Brown-Burke had defeated Audrey Smith Facey as the PNP candidate to represent the residents of St Andrew South Western she let out a long guttural sigh. Jackson was clearly disappointed.

The political zone was once controlled by former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller. She ruled unchallenged for over four decades. Simpson Miller has since left representational politics and last week endorsed Brown Burke.

“This is not good for the party. It is not right. Audrey Smith Facey has been working as a counselor in that constituency for over 10 years. She was born there, and regarded as the natural successor to Portia. I can’t believe Portia and the PNP brass turn their back on Audrey and bring in one of their friends. What message are they sending to people who want to serve?” Jackson said ruefully.

News emerging out of Jamaica was most of the constituents were in favor of the hometown girl. The constituency delegates – who cast votes to elect the party’s political representative – voted out of blind loyalty to Simpson Miller.

Jackson has maintained her dual citizenship status which allows her to vote in Jamaica’s general elections. She says she’s unsure if that will ever happen again.

“Things like that is a big turnoff. There should be renewal in the party but instead it is the old guard who is still in control. I do not think I am going to vote in an election again because I cannot vote for the JLP,” she said.

Following Sunday’s vote, Brown Burke tallied 595 votes to Smith Facey’s 502.