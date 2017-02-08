Miami Gardens Junior Commission for Women advisory committee accepting applications

Miami Gardens Councilwoman Lisa C. Davis has announced that the Junior Commission for Women Advisory Committee is now accepting applications.

Councilwoman Davis wants young women in the City of Miami Gardens to have their voices heard.

The Junior Commission for Women Advisory Committee was formed out of a need to address issues pertinent to the well-being of young women.

The committee will serve in an advisory capacity to the City of Miami Gardens Commission for Women and the City Council by conducting investigative studies and reports in respect to education, health care concerns of young women, social services, living conditions of young women, and the importance of mental health care/suicide prevention.

Members of the commission shall be appointed by a member of the City Council. The commission shall consist of 15 members between the ages of 13-18 years of age. The members of the commission shall be either a resident of the city, or a student at one of the three high schools within the city: Miami Carol City, Miami Norland or Monsignor Pace High Schools.

Interested applications contact Councilwoman Lisa C. Davis’s assistant – LaShara Bostic at 305-914-9179 ext. 2705 or by email at lbostic@miamigardens-fl.gov.