Markeith Loyd, the suspect in the fatal shooting of Master Sargeant Debra Clayton has been Caught and is in police custody. Police say Loyd was wearing body armor and armed with 2 hand guns when he was arrested at an abandoned house.

Haiti’s president elect, Jovenel Moise is on his way home today after visiting the Dominican Republic. Moïse had a bilateral meeting in the office of President Danilo Medina at the National Palace regarding the cooperation between the two countries. The President-elect said they should normalize relations, stressing that he had sent clear signals to the Dominicans and the world in this sense.

Thirteen-year-old Aaron Duncan of Trinidad and Tobago will be battling some of the biggest names in the 2017 Pick 2 Chutney Soca Monarch. Duncan, was among the 33 names selected to advance to the semi-final round of the competition. From there, nine artists will be selected to compete against the current winner, KI Persad at the grand finals on February 11at Skinner Park.

The Red Stripe Premier League champions Montego Bay United and last season’s runners-up, Portmore United, are to be among the 20 teams from 11 countries in next month’s Caribbean Football Union Club Championship. Montego Bay United will host Group C between February 27 and March 6 at the Sports Complex in St. James, Jamaica, while former Portmore United, who are returning to the competition for the first time in several years, will travel to Trinidad and Tobago for their Group D first-round games from March 6 to the 13th.

With only days left in the White House, President Obama’s approval rating continues to increase, now at 60 percent, as he prepares to speak during his final news conference as president today at 2:15 p.m.

Sunny in Broward County with a high of 83 and a low of 61. Sunny in Miami-Dade, with a high of 79 and a low of 65.

