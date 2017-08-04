Lane Gibbs still adored by fans

Amid the speeches at an introduction function at Central Broward Regional Park for the Jamaica Tallawahs on August 1, Lance Gibbs soaked-up adulation from fans.

A West Indies cricket legend, the former right arm off spinner has lived in South Florida since 1979. The cricket scene here is a big contrast to cricket-hungry Guyana, his native land.

Approaching 83rd birthday

Gibbs, who is approaching his 83rd birthday, looks fit and trim. He is a vice-president of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) which bowls off at Central Broward Regional Park on August 5th. The South Florida leg concludes on August 6th.

After retiring from first-class cricket in 1976, Gibbs migrated to the United States, not exactly a bastion of cricket.

CPL motivating cricket in the US

Not much has changed in terms of the game’s popularity in the US, but Gibbs believes with the CPL making a mark in its debut South Florida run last year, the tournament can do even better in 2017.

For cricket to take off in the US, he noted, nurturing its roots is critical. “You’ve got to start (promoting the game) in the schools. Look at soccer, you pass every park and kids are playing… It wasn’t like that one time. Now, soccer is huge!” he exclaimed.

Gibbs still has a preference for Test cricket matches (played over five days). He, however, has no problem with the frenetic T20 format which attracts thousands of fans to matches in the Caribbean while support for the onger version has declined.

The one-day game was starting to take off at the end of Gibbs career. He played only three One-Day Internationals, the last against Sri Lanka in 1975.

Empathizes with T20 players

Gibbs empathizes with players who have turned their backs on Test matches for the glamor of T20. “It’s more hip and the pay is not bad. You can’t blame them for looking out for their welfare. Look, when I was a world-record holder I was getting one pound (sterling) a day playing for the West Indies,” he said.

At the time of his retirement from Tests in 1976, Gibbs had taken 309 wickets, a record. This weekend, he will be at Central Broward Regional Park, more than likely cheering Guyana Amazon Warriors against St. Kitts And Nevis Patriots.

Maybe he’ll turn his arm over for old time’s sake.