Jamaica’s Tourism Minister pushes for more technology in tourism

A ground-breaking move in the direction of technology was made on July 13 when the Knowledge Network of the Tourism Linkages Network partnered with Digicel Business to host “Smart Destination Jamaica: A Preview of the Latest Technology in Tourism.” The event was a think-tank and forum that discussed and demonstrated some of the latest technological trends globally being employed in the hospitality industry.

The event, held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, attracted nearly 350 participants from tourism and allied sectors.

Managed technology can boost tourism

The participants were given an insight into how managed technology can boost guest satisfaction and provide management with data-driven marketing tools. Tech presenters included service providers HP Aruba, Avaya, Buddy and Digicel.

Delivering the keynote address, Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett underscored the importance of technology as a driving force in knowledge and innovation. He said this has been changing the way in which business models were being conducted and “changing the way in which we understand things.”

Minister Bartlett lauded the initiative as a bold step by the Knowledge Network. This step, he said brought players and purveyors together with stakeholders. He said the new technology will the tourism sector’s purpose and remain fashionable and relevant.

The Knowledge Network is chaired by Digicel Jamaica Chief Executive Officer David Butler.

“Smart Destination”

Minister Bartlett spoke to the need for Jamaica to enable the concept of “smart destination, innovation for tourism development and management” as a key area that would be redefining tourism in a profound way.

According to the minister, “ICT has become an enabler for sustainable development globally and as the world’s natural resources become more and more finite, we can use ICT to dematerialize the economy. This would mean moving away from a business model that is based on products and things and towards a business model based on service.”

Improve WIFI Access

Chairman of the Tourism Linkages Network, Adam Stewart stressed that with 94 percent of today’s travelers requiring WiFi this service is a must in all areas of a hotel.

There was also consensus on the need to use information available on guests to improve the visitor experience and also increase both guest room revenues and ancillary room revenues. For instance, smart check-in, whereby on arrival at the hotel guests can go directly to their rooms and use their cell phones to gain entry and receive information about services.

Knowledge Network

The Knowledge Network is one of five networks implemented by the Ministry of Tourism to further diversify the island’s tourism product and secure higher yields per visitor, while building a competitive industry and creating more jobs for Jamaicans. The other networks are Gastronomy, Shopping, Sports and Entertainment and Health and Wellness.