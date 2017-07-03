Jamaican trio cop Diamond League wins

The Jamaica trio of Elaine Thompson, Novelene Williams-Mills, and Ronald Levy all scored wins in this weekend’s Diamond League in Paris France.

Thompson, a double Olympic champion, showed no signs of slowing down as she cruised to a 10.91 seconds victory after two false starts. Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Blessing Okagbare were second and third respectively.

Like the legendary Usain Bolt, Thompson will only compete in the 100 meters at the World Championships in London next month.

The veteran Novelene Williams-Mills was in the pink of form as she romped to a 400-meter win after turning on her customary late burst.

Levy came from behind to win the men’s 110 meters high hurdles. The race broke a long winning streak for pre-race favorite Omar McLeod, who broke Jamaica’s national record to beat Levy at the Jamaican National Trials in Kingston two weeks ago. Running from Lane 8 Levy displayed great technique to win the event. McLeod was never in the reckoning and finished at the back of the pack.

After the race McLeod, the Olympic champion was clearly in discomfort and later posted on his Twitter feed that he had suffered cramps in both legs during the race.