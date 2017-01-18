On this day in Caribbean history, January 18, 1953, the Right Honorable Winston Churchill, prime minister of Great Britain, is presented with the key to the city of Kingston by Mayor Edward H. Fagan.

Mr. Churchill, in response, states that, “I extend to the people of Jamaica, and to all people of the British West Indies, my warmest good wishes for economic and political progress within the great British Empire and Commonwealth.”

During his visit, Sir Winston Churchill visited Kingston, Montego Bay, and Spanish Town. He also unveiled a plaque at the University College of the West Indies now known as University of the West Indies.