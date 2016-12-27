Bermuda’s new Governor backs same-sex civil unions

Bermuda’s new Governor, John Rankin, is backing same-sex civil unions just months after they were rejected in a referendum held on the island.

“Civil unions have been recognized in the UK and in many other jurisdictions around the world,” Scottish-born Rankin said in an interview with the Royal Gazette newspaper.

“I hope that any differing views on this issue in Bermuda can be resolved so any discrimination in this area can be ended.” In the June referendum, which drew a less than 50 per cent turnout, 14,192 people opposed same-sex marriage and 13,003 voted against same-sex civil unions. A total of 6,514 said yes to same-sex marriage and 7,626 backed same-sex civil unions.

Rankin, 59, arrived on the island two weeks ago shortly after a protest against the proposed US$250 million public-private redevelopment of the airport involving a Canadian company turned ugly, with police in riot gear using pepper spray against a crowd that blocked the entrance to the House of Assembly.