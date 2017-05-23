Barbadian schoolgirl arrested in connection with viral beating video

Police in Barbados have arrested and charged a 15-year-old schoolgirl with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to an incident at Lester Vaughn School in which another girl was chased by a number of students and kicked about the body as she lay helpless on the ground.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, May 17, was filmed and went viral on the social media.

The teenager who was arrested today is expected to appear before the District ‘D’ Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 25.