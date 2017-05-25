8-year-old girl shot in buttocks during Trinidad shooting attack

An eight-year-old girl was injured following a shooting attack in Laventille, Trinidad on Wednesday.

According to police reports, about 11.20 pm police officers assigned to the Inter Agency Task Force, went to an apartment in Block Eight, Building Three, John John, Laventille, where they met a woman and her eight-year-old daughter.

The young child was bleeding from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her buttocks.

The police were told that the two were asleep at their home when they heard several loud explosions. The woman realized that the child was bleeding and summoned the police.