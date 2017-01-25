On this day in Caribbean history, January 25, 1979, Pope John Paul II starts his first official papal visits outside Italy to The Bahamas, Dominican Republic and Mexico.

During his reign, Pope John Paul II (“The Pilgrim Pope”) made 104 foreign trips, more than all previous popes combined. In total he logged more than 725,000 miles. He consistently attracted large crowds on his travels, some among the largest ever assembled. While some of his trips, such as to the United States and the Israel, were to places previously visited by Paul VI, the first pope to travel widely, many others were to countries that no pope had ever previously visited.