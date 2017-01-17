On this day in history, January 17, 1969, Apprentice “Bunchy” Carter an American activist was shot and killed by a rival group, and is celebrated by his supporters as a martyr in the Black Power movement in the United States.

The Black Panthers were referred to as “the greatest threat to the internal security of the country” by FBI director J. Edgar Hoover, and the party was targeted by the secret FBI operation known as COINTELPRO. As later revealed later in Senate testimony, the FBI worked with the Los Angeles Police Department to harass and intimidate party members.

In 1968 and 1969, numerous false arrests and warrantless searches were documented, and several members were killed in altercations with the police. “The Breakfast for Children Program,” wrote Hoover in an internal FBI memo in May 1969, “represents the best and most influential activity going for the BPP and, as such, is potentially the greatest threat to efforts by authorities to neutralize the BPP and destroy what it stands for.” The breakfast program was effectively shut down by daily arrests of members; however, those charges were usually dropped within a week.

During a meeting of the Black Student Union at UCLA’s Campbell Hall on January 17, 1969, Bunchy Carter and another BPP member named John Huggins were heard making derogatory comments about Ron Karenga, the head of Organization US. Other accounts mention a heated argument between US members and Panther Elaine Brown. An altercation ensued during which Carter and Huggins were shot to death.

BPP members originally insisted that the event was a planned assassination, claiming that there was a prior agreement that no guns would be brought to the meeting, that BPP members were not armed, and that Organization Us members led by Ron Karenga were. Organization Us members maintained the meeting was a spontaneous event. Former BPP deputy minister of defense Geronimo Pratt, Carter’s head of security at the time, later stated that rather than a conspiracy, the UCLA incident was a spontaneous shootout. The person who allegedly shot Carter and Huggins, Claude Hubert, was never found. During the Church Committee hearings in 1975, evidence came to light that under the FBI’s COINTELPRO actions, FBI agents had deliberately fanned flames of division and enmity between the BPP and Organization US. Death threats and humiliating cartoons created by the FBI were sent to each group, made to look as if they originated with the other group, with the explicit intention of inciting deadly violence and division.